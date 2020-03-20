'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 19: Nia Learns About Guneet's Heartbreak

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts Nia pushing Amber to Guneet’s house and asking him to confess, she assures him there will be no problems. Nia rings the bell and now Amber is stuck. Guneet opens the door, she is curious about what is happening. Amber is trying to confess but cannot speak. So he simply asks what is the rate of vegetables. Guneet is saying that Amber should go and ask the vegetable vendor and not her. He leaves. But then Nia comes in and aks if there is a onion at her house which she can borrow. Guneet says yes. Nia also says that she misses the tea made by Guneet.

Guneet invites her inside. While they are sitting Pummy comes in. Nia then notices that Guneet was playing snakes and ladders. Nia is surprised that Guneet was playing the game alone. Nia asks her how can she play alone, so Guneet reverts by saying that she has spent her life alone, there is no problem in playing a game alone.

Pummy listens to this and starts nagging Guneet. Guneet says that just to please her, she cannot marry anyone that walks in. Nia is thinking about all the things that ever happened between Amber and Guneet. Nia then asks if she likes anyone. Pummy answers this question and says that Guneet left a real man for the online person.

Guneet has flashbacks about how she was betrayed by the online guy. Pummy says that she requires a man to live life. Guneet argues over as she disagrees. She reminds of all the things wrong with men. Guneet says that there are fundamentally wrong things with marriage. Nia listens to all of this. Guneet then says that online people should remain online and not try anything else.

Guneet is still venting that online men are not real. Guneet then walks out by saying that she does not want anyone in life and it is the last time she is saying so to Pummy. Pummy is shocked.

Nia then comes down to her home. Amber then asks Nia to say what's happening but she is still thinking about everything Guneet is saying. Nia asks Amber if there was anything wrong that he sent to Bawra Mann. Amber says there was nothing wrong, he sent only good words.

Guneet fell in love but is now out of it, she now hates every man. Nia says that Guneet was in love, she is not in love anymore. Nia is worried that this love is not possible. Amber gets disappointed, Nia still tries to cheer him, she says that he still has a chance as himself. He should forget NDP and try to be himself and then love her. He should be Amber Sharma and then make her fall in love with him.

