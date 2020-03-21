'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 20: Kabir Realises Nia Is Lonely

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the viewers. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. Find out more about the in the Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Nia coming downstairs from Guneet’s place. She looks tensed. Amber asks her what happened. To this Nia says that Amber’s actions as NDP have made his own love impossible. He is shocked, Amber says what does she mean by saying impossible. Nia answers that not impossible, but very difficult. Guneet hates every man because of NDP, who left her sitting at the restaurant waiting for him. Nia says that the only way to help Guneet get over the past memories is to show him what Amber Sharma is. Guneet needs to understand that Amber Sharma and NDP are the same person. Nia gets a call at this point of time. It is from one of her clients. Nia is happy that business is now up and running. Before going to office, Nia says that Amber should not get scared, because they are in love.

Amber recalls moments of the past. Amber is thinking about Guneet and all the things he did to her. He thinks about the day he did not meet her and about Holi as well. Amber is happy about the fact that he is finally in love with Guneet.

Nia then goes to the office. Nia informs Kajal that the client will need the files today. Kajal is busy stalking Swara and notices that Swara is followed by Kabir on all social media accounts. Kajal says all about Swara to Nia. Nia reverts by saying that Kabir steals clients also. Nia says that she needs to stop stalking and work on the client files. Then Kabir walks into the office. Kajal and Nia are surprised to see him there. Kabir looks at the expression and then says that he is not here for them, but for someone else. Amber then enters the place. Kabir gives him Holi chocolates and good wishes. Amber offers to make coffee for Kabir. However, Nia says that he was leaving. Kabir is also adamant that he will come some other time. Kabir then hands a box of chocolates to Guneet and Pummy and makes a move. Nia and Kabir leave in different directions. Guneet follows Kabir.

Guneet then shows her gratitude to Kabir. She also wishes him for Holi. Kabir thanks her back. Guneet then informs Kabir about Nia. She tells him that she is alone at the moment, he should leave things behind and talk to her. Kabir says that Nia is fine without him, she does not need the friendship. Guneet informs him that Randeep has left for America and she is all alone. Kabir is shocked to hear this. Guneet reacts by saying why he did not know about this. Kabir says that he did things without knowing.

