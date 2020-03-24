'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 23: Nia & Kabir Are Adamant About Not Talking

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the viewers. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. Find out more about the in the Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 20: Kabir Realises Nia Is Lonely

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written update

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Kabir telling Guneet that Nia has moved on from their friendship, she does not need him anymore. Guneet is still telling him that Randeep is out of her life as he moved back to America. Kabir realises that he misunderstood Nia this whole time. Meanwhile Amber is talking to Nia. Nia expresses to Amber that Kabir is not her friend because he is playing mind games now. Amber is trying his best to understand her. Nia is saying that he broke her test. Amber then says that he will talk to Kabir, Nia does not want him to.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 19: Nia Learns About Guneet's Heartbreak

Cut to Kabir, he expresses to Guneet that Nia will not talk to him anymore. Guneet says that he is not thinking correctly. He needs to asses the situation. She adds that Nia has misunderstood him and she is angry. Kabir accepts the fact that he was not rational in making many decisions. Cut to Nia, she says that she just wants to focus on work and not other things anymore. Kabir says that things cannot go to the way they were, so he leaves.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update March 18: Nia Asks Amber To Confess His Love To Guneet

Nia and Amber are deciding their company names. Nia thinks that Amber’s suggestions are funny. Kajal also asks him to rest his brain. Guneet then walks in and asks everyone what they are doing. Nia tells her that they are thinking of a company title. Guneet also pitches in to help. She gives in some random suggestions, only Amber likes them and Kajal and Nia think that they are damn weird. Then the four of them finalise a name, DesignSutra. Guneet notices that Nia is nervous, she asks her about it. Nia says that she wants everything to go well with the first project.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 13: Guneet And Amber Talk About Online Dating

Guneet then asks Nia if she is interested in dating anyone. Nia says no. Guneet then asks if she interested in Kabir, but Nia calls back on the times he was not there for her. Guneet then asks her if something is wrong between them, Nia speaks otherwise.

Guneet then tries to explain things to her in her own way. She says that after being cheated by three men I am angry, but that’s not the case with Nia. Kabir is an honest guy. He would not do anything personally, anything he did must have been personal. Nia then exclaims that she needed him to be there for her, but he was not there. Guneet then asks her to have a conversation with Kabir once. Nia says that he might have had his reasons, she should prove everyone wrong that she took him for lightly.

Guneet says that Nia should give him a chance and talk to him about whatever happened. Nia says that she does not want to poke something that’s not there. Amber then walks in. He asks them what they were talking about, Nia says that it was nothing important and leaves for a meeting. Amber then receives a message from someone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.