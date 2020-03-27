'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 26: Nia And Kabir Try To Resolve Differences

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the viewers. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. Find out more about the latest episode in Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written update

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Kabir coming to Nia’s place with everyone including Kajal and Shri. He talks to Amber and Guneet after greeting them. Nia sees this and does not know what is happening. She also thinks about the past days when everything was right. Guneet addresses everyone and asks them for coffee or tea. Amber also asks Nia to sit with her friends. Nia then looks at Kajal, she comes closer to Nia and says that her father and Guneet wants everyone to talk again.

Kajal says that Amber planned everything for Nia. Guneet is seen handing over the drinks to them. Shri initiates a conversation with Nia. He asks her to let past be in the past and not worry about it. Nia also responds by saying that even she does not want to talk about all of it. Shri is happy about the reunion. Amber asks them to forget the past and not bring work over friendship, it is not right.

Kajal then asks everyone to click a selfie. She even asks Guneet and Amber. Amber and Guneet stand close by and he touches her hand by mistake. He starts thinking about all the times they have spent together. Guneet then invites everyone for dinner as she is happy that they are back together. After they are done eating all of them are talking about the past. Shri mentions how they are scared of Amber. Swara is surprised to hear that. Everyone mentions that Kabir is scared the most though. Nia then leaves the space to go to her room. While she is in her room she thinks about the day of their first pitch.

Nia thinks about the pitch and recalls how the client is saying that he does not work with anyone they do not know. Kabir enters the place and asks her if she needs help and helps her anyways. Nia asks her why does he help her in the situation, she was fine without it. Kabir says that it did not help rather it was simply referring to someone good something good. He says that if things were this way then he wouldn’t have preferred the company. Nia, however, put it out that she is not doing the work as it would mean becoming emotional. Kabir then walks in for real and Nia questions him that why did he actually come, Kabir answers that he is here because of Amber who invited him. Nia asks Kabir not to take any step with reference to Amber, he can leave if he did not wish to be there. Kabir was about to leave when Swara comes in and asks if they again fighting. Kabir and Nia disagree. Swara asks Kabir and Nia to not fight and talk to each other as the two are old friends and should not let go of each other.

Shri absolutely loved the Gulab Jamun and asks whose recipe is it. Amber says that Guneet made it. Guneet recalls that she made it with the help of her assistant. Amber laughs and Kajal teases him, he asks her to shut up. Kabir then asks Nia why does she think only her life is on the line here. Nia says that it is nothing like that. Nia says that for the moment lets just act being friends. Kabir says that he cannot do that, it has to be real or not. Kabir says that he will not let Nia break up the friendship and go on.

