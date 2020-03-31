'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' March 30 Written Update: Nia Arranges Dinner Date For Amber-Guneet

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the viewers. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. Find out more about the latest episode in Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 23: Nia & Kabir Are Adamant About Not Talking

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written update

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Nia and Kajal receiving their first-ever payment ahead of starting their work. She recalls that she used to earn way more than this but she is happy that their venture is taking off. She is nostalgic about their old days when after receiving the salary she had gone out to celebrate with Kabir, but forget to carry their wallets. She has no hard feelings for her old company as she learned a lot. Kajal recalls how she has found Kabir there, to this Nia says, even though he is not the same, she misses she is alright with the way things turned out. Nia then flaunts the payment cheque to Amber, he asks her to keep it at the temple first. Kajal and Nia then tease Amber as he had come back from a bike ride with Guneet. He asks them to keep quiet.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update March 27, 2020: Nia & Kabir Reconcile

Nia then asks Amber about when is he going to confess to Guneet, and it's high time that he confesses. Amber expresses his confusion about when and what to confess and also says that sometimes he has a change of heart and wishes not to confess. Nia tells him that he needs to confess to her right away over dinner.

Shri asks Kabir if he recalls the story that happened late in the night. Swara is also interested in what is this story. Nia was appointed for a big project and everyone was drinking and celebrating. Kabir then resorts to the washroom and yells at the top of his voice. Then one aunty follows Kabir. Swara was interested to know whether Kabir entered the women restroom by mistake. Shri says that if it was not for Nia and Kajal, he would be killed, Kabir saves himself by saying that he could not see the sign because of darkness. Swara is now eager to drink with Kabir. Kabir says do not believe in Shri as he has bad stories all the time. Swara asks them if they can drink. They agree on it.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 26: Nia And Kabir Try To Resolve Differences

Amber is talking to Nia about confessing to Guneet, he says that he is worried about her mother. It is difficult to convince her and he does not know how to even start. Nia says that she will talk to the mother. Amber is curious about what Nia can possibly do. Nia says that she will try to make them work somehow. Nia asks Amber to express himself to Guneet, tell her everything over dinner tonight and do not hold back. Amber is anxious about what will happen. Nia leaves to make preparations.

Swara is looking at Kabir, while he is talking on the phone with someone. Shri is curious if Swara likes Kabir. Shri gives her a look. Kabir then enters and asks him what is happening. Swara reacts by saying that he will receive the studies soon. Shri leaves while smiling and Swara smiles back to him.

Nia makes a call to Kabir and asks about evening plans and Kabir nods a yes as they will come. Nia informs him that she cannot stay outside at night and can meet a little early. Kabir asks if she needs his help in taking permission from her dad. Nia says no but she will inform him about the situation once they meet. Kabir and Nia agree on the 8 pm plan. Nia is curious as Swara and Shri are going to join. Kabir says no. Nia wants to share everything as she cannot keep it inside anymore, Kabir is happy that Nia is back in his life. Nia reacts by saying that even she is.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 25: Nia Surprised To See Kabir & Swara At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.