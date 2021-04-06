'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' Actor Smriti Khanna Enjoys Day At Pool With Daughter Anayka

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi star Smriti Khanna recently took to her Instagram to share pictures with her baby girl Anayka Gupta. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo is enjoying their time in the pool. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor is seen wearing an olive green bikini while the little one is wearing a blue outfit with a fountain pony. The family is currently vacationing in Goa. Fans filled the comment section with messages for the adorable duo. Check it out.

Smriti Khanna's baby girl enjoys a day at the pool

(Image Courtesy: Smriti Khana's Instagram)

Earlier, the actor also shared pictures from the resort that she is staying in. In the picture, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder blue and silver dress. In the caption, she talked about Anayka's birth month and how excited she is. It reads, "It’s my babies’ birthday month". Check it out.

The actor has filled her Instagram account with pictures of her family. In another post, she shared a picture with her daughter from Goa. In the picture, the duo is seen enjoying the sunset. Smriti is seen wearing a black bikini and a transparent white Kaftan. Her daughter is wearing a white frock. Check it out.

Smriti Khanna on the work front

Smriti Khanna is known for playing the role of Jo in It's complicated and Ritika Zaveri in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She also featured in various TV shows like Nadaniyaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Balika Vadhu and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. The actor was last seen as Sasha in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. In 2013, she played the role of Sweety in the Punjabi movie Jatt Airways.

In her personal life, Smriti is married to Gautam Gupta since November 23, 2017. She gave birth to her daughter Anayka on April 15, 2020. Since 2017, the actor is away from the screen. Gautam Gupta, on the other hand, was last seen in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. He played the role of the protagonist, Madhavan "Maddy" Venkat.

Promo Image Source: Smriti Khanna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.