'Messiah' Ending Explained | Is Al-Masih 'Godly' Or A Magician Turned Con Artist?

Messiah is an American thriller web television series that streams on Netflix. The plot of the show revolves around a charismatic man who gains followers from around the world as he claims to be a human form of the divine Isa (Jesus). He is followed around by a CIA officer who is set to investigate whether the man is a con artist or really a divine entity.

The show premiered on Netflix on January 1st, 2020. The show has a total of ten episodes. While the show got very popular among the audience, the vague ending of the show has left many questions in the viewer’s minds.

Read | Netflix Shows Coming This January That Must Be Added To Your 'binge-watch' List

Messiah ending explained

The makers of the series made sure that the viewers are left guessing if the protagonist is a conman or a divine entity throughout the show. While there are scenes that suggest that he is most likely just a con artist, the ending of the show suggests otherwise. The show ended on the note of two survivors from a plane crash from which nobody could have come out alive.

Read | Netflix Cancels 'Iron Fist' And Here Is What Its Creator Raven Metzner Has To Say About It

Last scene of the show

In the last few scenes of the show, the viewers are aware that Al-Masih and former Mossad agent Aviram Dahan were travelling in a plane that was shot down by the U. S. government. It was expected that nobody could have returned alive from the massive plane crash. But to everybody’s surprise, Al-Masih rises unharmed, and when Aviram awakes amidst fields of flowers in a desert, he discovers that he was resurrected by the ‘Godly’ Al-Masih.

Interpretations by fans and critics

To everybody’s surprise, the resurrection scene suggests that Al-Masih could, in fact, be ‘Godly’ and therefore other scenes about the man’s history could be inconsequential. However, the show is expected to reveal another possible twist as well. There have been Arabic-speakingTwitter users who interpreted and tried to guess the plot of the show even before it released. According to reports, some Arabic speakers noted that the character’s name may be a reference to Al-Masih ad-Dajjal, who is an Islamic character similar to an Antichrist figure. If the speculations are correct, then the show may have a darker path for the character, Al-Masih. The showrunners have kept their silence on these speculations and the viewers will have to wait for the next season to solve the mystery behind the character.

Read | Messiah Season 2 Release Date Announced? All The Details About The Show

Read | The Witcher - Episode Six Of This Popular Netflix Show Explained In Detail

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.