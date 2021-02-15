Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Launches Indian Cultural Centre In 'heart Of Manhattan'

Chef Vikas Khanna took to his Twitter handle and launched his Indian Cultural Center Binder in Manhattan on his father’s 75th birth anniversary. His dream project is a global organisation to promote Indian heritage, arts, cinema, music, literature and cuisine. Seeking the blessings of his fans as he begins a new journey, Vikas captioned the post and wrote,

“Papa would have been 75 Years Young today. On this amazing day, I launch #BINDER . An Indian Cultural Center in the heart of Manhattan. We’ll work as a catalyst in promoting Indian Arts, Authors, Literature, Culture, Cuisine & Heritage. Need your blessings as I step into a new world.”

Vikas Khanna launches culinary center

Vikas shared a photo frame with his parent’s picture while inaugurating the organisation. Earlier, the chef had revealed in a post the meaning behind the name of the culinary centre. Khanna revealed that the name 'Binder' comes from his parent's name — Bindu and Devinder and the centre is a tribute by Vikas to the ancestors, culture and heritage. He shared pictures from the prayer ceremony on his Twitter handle. He had shared a series of posts on Twitter while giving a glimpse of preparations behind opening the centre in New York.

Vikas was recently conferred with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive food distribution drive that he coordinated, thousands of miles away from his Manhattan home. Khanna was honoured “for dropping everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering”. The Michelin star chef was also honoured with the Mother Teresa Memorial Award. Vikas Khanna made the announcement on Twitter. Holding his trophy, he then said, “I am super honoured to be receiving the Mother Teresa’s Memorial Award 2020. This means a lot."

"I accept this award in honour of all those who stood up and supported each other during this very tough year. It’s because of your compassion, we all survived. I would forever cherish this," he added. (sic) The Mother Teresa Memorial award was constituted in memory of the Nobel Laureate, by the Harmony Foundation. The theme for the awards this year was ‘Celebrating Compassion In Times Of Covid’

