Mika Singh And Neha Bhasin Get Tearful On Indian Pro Music League; Here's Why

Recently released music reality show Indian Pro Music League has seen several power-packed performances not only from its contestants but also from the judges. The next episode of this show is going to be an emotional one as Neha Bhasin will deliver a heart-touching performance. This sentimental performance also bought tears to Mika Singh's eyes. Here is why both Neha and Mika broke down on the upcoming episode of Indian Pro Music League.

Neha Bhasin and Mika Singh break on sets of Indian Pro Music League

According to the media statement, Neha dedicated the song to her late father Ashok Bhasin, who left for heavily abode after battling cancer. She crooned two emotional songs Lambi Judaai and Madhaniya in remembrance of her father. This performance struck a chord among all the judges and they all were tearful after hearing Neha sing. Bhasin, too, could not stop herself from getting emotional and her fellow judges Mika Singh, Akriti Kakar and Bhoomi Trivedi joined her on the stage to console her.

Neha said, "I always wanted to be a pop star but it was my father who introduced me to a beautiful singer, Reshmaji, who is the singer of Lambi Judaai" and this is why she dedicated this song to him. Mika Singh also got emotional and said, "Lucky are those people who have both their parents with them, I don’t even have one". They were both consoled by music director Sajid.

Recently, Suresh Raina and Parineeti Chopra had graced the stage of this show. The judges will come together to sing the National Song Vande Mataram and pay an ode to thr Indian cricket team. Parineeti also got Suresh Ranina's autograph on a bat. They both also had a fun time on the set as they both played some shots on the stage.

Indian Pro Music League debuted on Zee TV and is the world's first-ever music league competition. The format of this show follows six teams that represent various Indian regions battling to win. The judges and coaches of these teams are some of the established playback singers and celebrities from Bollywood. The IPML judges from these six teams are coached by Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, and Shilpa Rao.

Image courtesy- @nehabhasin4u Instagram and PR Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.