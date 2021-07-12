Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts

Model and actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary. Soman took to his Instagram and shared pictures with his wife to commemorate the occasion. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and their wedding was the topic of discussion as the couple shared a huge age gap. Milind was 52 while Ankita was 26 when they got married.

Milind Soman's anniversary post for wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman shared a series of photos with his wife Ankita Konwar on their 3rd wedding anniversary. While sharing the photos the model wrote that he missed Ankita every moment and called her a 'crazy thing'. Soman's caption read "Happy 3rd-anniversary @ankita_earthy miss you every moment you crazy thing." The couple had tied the knot in 2018 at various different locations, including nuptials at Alibaug, followed by a fairytale wedding at a waterfall in Spain.

Ankita Konwar replied to her husband's post and left several heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section. Fans were all hearts for Soman's post with his wife and left heart emoji's in the comment section and wished the couple.

Ankita Konwar's anniversary post for husband Milind Soman

Ankita also took to her Instagram to wish her husband Soman and wrote that every day was an adventure with him and that she was grateful for the bond they share. Ankita's caption read "Every day is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever."

Milind Soman shares throwback photos from his shoot

Milind Soman's Instagram recently featured throwback photos of the model. Soman while sharing the photos wrote that the pictures were from his first shoot to his most recent one. His caption read "1990 - 1994 - 2008 - 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last."

