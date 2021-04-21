Milind Soman Says 'enough Of Cities For The Moment' Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In India

Milind Soman who recently recovered from COVID-19 took to his social media handle to share that he is taking a break from the 'cities' for the moment and will be living in the jungle. The actor is currently in Aliabug with wife Ankita Konwar.

"Back to social distancing in the wild :) enough of cities for the moment! I've had my tryst with covid, dont want a repeat. I know people who haven't stepped out of their houses in over a year, don't want that either, so much, much, much better to live in the forest, enjoy the birdsong, and try to grow whatever food is possible. It may not be glamorous but never felt so much at home... Nature is amazing, you've got to respect that!" fitness enthusiast Soman wrote on Instagram.

A fan commented, "I agree I get the same feeling. Enough of city life and its madness." Another user wrote, "Yes, far of village life is much, much, much better then a glamorous city life..this Pandemic had taught us", while another said, "Majority of people doesn't have that option!"

Milind Soman’s health update

The actor had tested positive for COVID-19 around March 23, 2021, which he had shared in a long Instagram post on March 26. He has now tested negative and shared this with his fans and followers on April 5, 2021. Milind Soman shared a selfie with his wife Ankita, and wrote, “End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort”.