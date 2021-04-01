Milind Soman Shares Day 10 Quarantine Health Update With A Portrait

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who recently tested positive for COVID-19 took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from his Day 10 of quarantine. "Even though the sunlight in the hills is gorgeous, I think its enough with the portraits," he wrote as he shared a close-up of his face.

Soman said he contracted the disease despite being "reasonably careful" in taking all the precautions. The actor-model on Thursday shared the news about his diagnosis and said he is under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor, who was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, revealed that since he has been travelling frequently since last year, he has got himself tested for COVID-19 at least 30 times.

"I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been travelling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine," Soman said.

In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, have contracted the virus.

Milind Soman shares glimpse of Holi celebration

Apart from giving a health update, the actor shared his 'grumpy' face pictures and described how he started off a festive day with his wife Ankita. He wrote that his wife came to meet while wearing the PPE kit and surprised him with the first mangoes of the season.

The actor shared his pictures while sitting on the stairs with colours on his forehead. In another pic, Ankita can be seen dressed in the PPE kit along with mask and face shield. The other picture of the actor was from the place where he is currently quarantined as he shows off his enthusiasm to participate in the festivity, but cannot because of the virus.

(With PTI inputs)