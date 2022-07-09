Milind Soman’s 'Captain Vyom' All Set To Be Renewed With Modern Twists? Check Details

Milind Soman's Captain Vyom undoubtedly was one of the most loved shows of the 1990s era. Ever since its inception, the show proved to be the first Indian sci-fi series that was very popular among all generations of kids. The series chronicled the journey of Captain Vyom played by Milind Soman and his team of exceptionally-powered soldiers who were pitted against 12 great villains of all time.

Considering the show's widespread popularity that has still not faded, the makers of Captain Vyom have decided to renew the show. Reportedly, after a span of twenty years, the space superhero is all set to make a comeback in a fresh and modern avatar.

Milind Soman's Captain Vyom to make a comeback?

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Brewing Thoughts Private Limited(BTPL) has managed to get their hands on Captain Vyom's remake rights from Cosmos Maya. Moreover, it will be made into a five-part film and five-part web series. Speaking of the show, Ketan Mehta confirmed the news to the portal and stated-

"I am really eager. For me, Captain Vyom is an Indian-origin superhero for a global audience. And it’s time to reinvent when India is dreaming of its space in the new century. I am looking forward to our partnership with BTPL to take Vyom forward into the millennium. I hope and wish that this superhero flies to newer heights and distant lands. This franchise, with an intergalactic space adventure at its heart, can also be a perfect platform to showcase the best of VFX and CGI talent of our country."

Reports also suggest that the makers of Captain Vyom are trying to draw inspiration from cult classic Hollywood sci-fi creations like Star Wars, Star Trek, and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

For the unversed, Captain Vyom first aired in 1998 on DD National and was directed by Ketan Mehta. It starred Milind Soman, Kartika Rane, and Arav Chowdharry in the leading roles

Image: Instagram@kanhaiyakumar04