Millind Gaba & Girlfriend Pria Beniwal Exchange Rings In Star-studded Ceremony; Share Pics

Millind Gaba, an ex-Bigg Boss OTT participant, and his longtime love, Pria Beniwal, exchanged rings in a lavish ceremony. The newly engaged couple staged spectacular pre-wedding functions for their close friends and family ahead of their April 16 nuptials.

Several celebrities from the entertainment and music industries were in attendance to wish the couple well as they began a new chapter in their lives. The engagement ceremony was attended by singer Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina, Balraj Syal, Prince Narula, and others.

Mai Tera Ho Gaya singer took to his Instagram to share this piece of good news with his fans. He posted a few pictures on his Instagram from his engagement ceremony last evening. He also captioned the picture by writing “Mr & Mrs GABA Forever n Beyond,” with an emoji of a heart. At the same time, Pria Beniwal who is a fashion model by profession also posted a few glimpses from her engagement ceremony.

Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal appeared to be a perfect combination in the photos. In a black suit, Milind Gaba looked handsome, while Pria turned attention in a silver sequined lehenga. They do, in fact, complement each other. As soon as the couple made it official on their social media, various celebs and fans jumped in to give their good wishes. “Forever” wrote Shefali Bagga while tagging the couple accompanied with a red heart emoji. “Prettiest” wrote another user with a series of love emojis.

Celebs attending the ceremony

Several photos and videos from last night's celebrations have surfaced online, showing the couple having a good time with their guests. Several celebs took to their social media handles to share pictures from their engagement. Even Guru Randhawa took to Instagram stories and dropped a picture with the groom and bride-to-be, Millind and Priya. “Congratulations to my brother @millindhgaba and Priya on their big day. God bless you both," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

The Roka ceremony of Millind and Pria took place in 2020.

On the work front

Millind Gaba is popular for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know, and Yaar Mod Do, among others. In the Punjabi film Stupid 7, he made his acting debut. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. Pria Beniwal, on the other hand, is a fashion blogger.