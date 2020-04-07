Mini Mathur Shares A Nostalgic Throwback Post About Her Time Hosting 'Indian Idol 1'

Mini Mathur was one of the most popular video jockeys and has hosted a number of shows in her time. Recently, Mini Mathur took to social media to post a nostalgic post which was a trip down memory lane for fans. Mini Mathur posted a picture which was seen as a throwback to her Indian Idol 1 days.

Mini Mathur shares a nostalgic throwback pic

The former VJ shared the post and penned a long heartfelt caption, capturing all the emotions associated with Indian Idol 1. Mini Mathur reminisced about her days as a host on the popular singing reality show. Mini Mathur hosted six seasons of the popular show. In the post she shared, Mini Mathur thanked her co-host Hussain Kunwajerwala. Mini also thanked the judges including Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Alisha Chinai.

Mini mentioned that Indian Idol 1 was the first Indian reality show and none of them knew or even imagined that it would become such a big rage. Mini mentioned that after working for 5 years as a professional VJ for MTV, she was ready to take up a new international format for a show. Mini also added that she was completely unprepared for being emotionally attached to Indian Idol. Mini went to say that it was the first time audiences got to vote for the winner, hence things would often get exciting on Indian Idol 1.

Mini also added that because of the show she had the opportunity to meet wonderful people from different walks of life who had some amazing stories to share. Mini also added that people back then used to chase her around to know more about a particular contestant. Mini mentioned that she is still in touch with a few contestants and is really close to them. The host also added that the show helped her discover a whole new side to her in the six seasons that she was a part of it.

