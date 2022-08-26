Raju Srivastava continues to be on a ventilator, with the latest reports suggesting that there's a 'minor improvement' in the comedian's condition. According to the news agency ANI, Raju's health has slightly improved, weeks after he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym.

ANI quoted a source saying, "Minor improvement has been seen in comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition. He continues to be on a ventilator and under observation."

He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.



The update comes shortly after Raju's daughter Antra Srivastava quashed rumours of him gaining consciousness and urged people to not pay heed to fake reports. In a statement on social media, she mentioned, "Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment." She further added, "The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers."

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Raju has appeared in reality shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Bigg Boss 3. He also has to his credit films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

