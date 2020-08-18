Mira Kapoor Shares Stunning 'no Filter' Selfie & Fans Are All Hearts Over It; See Post

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to share a stunning no-filter selfie. She can be seen showing off her fresh and glowing face in simple attire. Seeing this post, fans are surely going to be left in ‘awe’ after seeing Mira’s this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira went on to share a striking selfie of herself where she looks completely stunning. In the picture, Mira can be seen sporting a white top along with a grey leaf on the shoulder. She completed the look with a multi-colour stone studded earrings and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied eyeliner. She also went on to opt for a blush pink highlighter and matte pink lips.

Along with her pic, Mira also went on to give a glimpse of her room. One can notice the eggshell paint colour along with a floral printed chair and a mounted television on the wall. She also wrote saying, “Feeling fresh ðŸš #nofilter”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

Fans and netizens went on to comment on all things nice seeing this post. The post received several likes and comment. Netizens went on to praise Mira for her flawless skin and lovely selfie. One of the users wrote, “beautiful”. While the another user wrote, “such a lovely picture. And the rest of the users went on to share several emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from the picture, Mira goes on to share several other pictures, videos, reels, stories and much more. She goes on to give glimpses into her personal and professional life. Recently, She went on to share an adorable picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, the duo can be giving a candid pose look all cute. Shahid can be seen staring at Mira, while she, on the other hand, is all smiles.

Seeing this post, fans and netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to write all things nice praising the duo for their loving and fun banter and also giving major couple goals. Take a look at the post below.

