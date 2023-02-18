Mirzapur Fame Shahnawaz Pradhan Dies Aged 56 Due To Heart Attack; Tributes Pour In

Shahnawaz Pradhan, a famous Bollywood actor, died after getting a heart attack in Mumbai. Pradhan was 56 years old at the time of his passing. The actor was attending a function when he opened up about severe chest pain and subsequently fainted with the loss of consciousness.

The actor was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, the doctors could not revive him and he was declared dead. As per media reports, the actor’s pulse was inactive, and upon further inquiry, it was found that the actor had bypass surgery in the prior months.

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who previously worked with Shahnawaz Pradhan in the popular show Mirzapur, took to Instagram to mourn his untimely death.

He posted a picture of the actor, and captioned the post: “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."

Lagaan actor Yashpal Sharma also took to Instagram to mourn the actor's death. He explained how Shahnawaz Pradhan had the episode at the function where many other stars were present.

Shahnawaz Pradhan's popular projects

Shahnawaz Pradhan is famous for playing the role of Nanda Baba in the series Shri Krishna. He made his acting debut in 1992 with Jan Se Jantantra Tak. The actor last appeared in Khuda Haafiz (2020). Other projects from the actor include LoveShhuda (2016), Phantom (2015), Chal Pichchur Banate Hain (2012).