'Miss U Bro': Arjun Bijlani Shares A Heartfelt Picture With His Late Pet Dog Boozy

Indian television actor, Arjun Bijlani recently shared a picture with his late dog, Boozy. The actor's dog passed away on November 22, 2020. Bijlani wrote that he misses his pet dog and conveyed his unconditional love in the caption of the picture. The actor's fans have extended their condolences by commenting on the picture.

Arjun Bijlani's heartfelt picture with pet dog Boozy

Indian television actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his late dog Boozy who passed away in late 2020. Boozy who was a golden retriever was sitting on the floor while Arjun was looking at him in the picture. In the caption of the picture the actor wrote 'Unconditional love ... miss u bro .. forever....!!!! #boozy'. His fans also extended their condolences and commented on the post. Many of them understood the actor's feelings and how a pet loves unconditionally.

Arjun Bijlani's photos and videos with Boozy

Boozy has often appeared on Arjun Bijlani's Instagram feed. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor shared an IGTV video with his 5.1 million followers that his pet dog Boozy has passed away on November 22, 2020. In the video, Arjun was seen spending time with his son and Boozy. In the caption, the Naagin actor wrote 'All you gave was unconditional love love and love. Good bye my boozooooo. A part of me goes with you ... RIP MERI JAAN ðŸ’”. Got you one night in my arms and you took your last in those same arms'.

The Left Right Left actor also shared another picture with his son Ayaan and Boozy. Bijlani shared the photo two weeks after the death of his dog. In the caption, he wrote that he is missing Boozy in the caption.

Arjun Bijlani recently shared another video of Boozy. He was seen asking Boozy for a morning walk in the video. He captioned the picture as 'Miss u boozzzzzzzyyyyy!!! They say life goes on but that feeling inside ...'.

Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the video. Celebrities including actor Aamna Sharif, Vidya Malavade, Karishma Tanna, and Aditi Sharma commented with several 'heart' emoticons. Many others complimented the innocence of Boozy.

