Missing Jennifer Winget On Screen? Take A Look At The Times She Was Lauded For Her Acting

Jennifer Winget is one of the most well-known actresses in the television industry. The actress, over the years, has given various memorable performances. Jennifer captivated the audience's attention with her portrayal of Riddhima Gupta in the show Dill Mill Gayye and soon became a household name. Winget was lauded by audiences and critics alike for her performance of an obsessive lover in the serial Beyhadh. Even though the actress has not been seen on screen for a while now, Jennifer is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated. Let us take a look at Jennifer Winget's performances that were lauded by the audience as well as critics.

1. Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget in the show played the role of a business tycoon named Maya and showcased how, because of her troubled childhood becomes an obsessive lover. The show also featured Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani, but Winget, in particular, was praised for her performance. For her performance in the show, Jennifer was awarded Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress. The series was on the air from 2016-17 and a second season of the show Beyhadh 2 premiered in 2019 and featured Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang in the lead role.

2. Saraswatichandra

Saraswatichandra was produced by the celebrated filmmaker by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show was one of the most anticipated series at the time of its release. The show was based on Govardhanram Tripathi's 1887-1901 four-volume novel of the same name. Jennifer was praised for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in the show. The actress for her performance won the Indian Telly Awards for the Best Actress.

3. Bepannaah

Jennifer Winget plays the role of a widow who discovers that her husband was having an affair with someone else after his death. The series also featured Harshad Chopda. Jennifer's onscreen chemistry with her co-star Harshad Chopda was loved by the audience. The series was on top of the TRP charts during its run. According to BARC India reports, Bepannaah debuted with 5.8 million impressions and a 2.7 TRP. Thus, making it to the list of top five shows in its very first week. Jennifer won various accolades for her performance.

4. Code M

Code M happens to be Jennifer Winget's most recent project. The actress played the role of Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who gets roped in to solve a case of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter. Critics lauded Jennifer's performance in the female-led cast and the actress was nominated for the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Actor Series: Drama.

IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET'S INSTAGRAM

