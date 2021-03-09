Mitaali Nag On Playing A Character With Mental Health Disability In GHKKPM

Indian television actress Mitaali Nag recently spoke about her role on the ongoing hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in a recent interaction. The actress spoke about how it is unsatisfying to play a supporting character with not enough screen time after playing a lead role. However, she also mentioned how she always takes it sportingly and does not let it bring her down.

In her candid interview with SpotBoyE, Mitaali Nag spoke about playing the character of Devyani, a person with a mental health disability. While speaking about Devyani, Mitaali mentioned how playing an intellectually disabled character takes a toll on her mental health as well and how actors have to put more thought into it than a normal role. She also mentioned how the role takes a little more "homework" than a normal character, saying she likes to make her characters look believable and doesn't like to overact.

More about Mitaali's interview

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress then went on to speak about her thoughts on playing a supporting character in the popular show. Mitaali mentioned how any actress who has played a lead role would not be "satisfied" with a supporting role after. She mentioned that as a lead actor, a person gets used to shooting right from the first scene to the last. However, Mitaali also explained that she's enjoying this particular character of Devyani for her story and where she's going rather than screen time. She mentioned how when playing Devyani, the focus of the scene is usually on her so in her mind she is the "lead of the scene" and that she feels is what makes up for her time as a supporting character.

More about GHKKPM and Mitaali Nag

When talking about being active for a decade in the industry, Mitaali mentioned how it has all been "very exciting"; however, there have been highs and lows. She spoke about how she started big but then took an intentional break from her career as she got married and had a child. She also shared how she has been blessed with the characters she has played so far and how the audience expects something from her because she has the potential. Mitaali also spoke about how she enjoys subtle compliments from casting directors as they say things like "we want a performer for this role" while casting her. Mitaali ended her chat with Spotboye mentioning how she has enjoyed these last ten years and is looking forward to the next ten.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's episodes recently crossed 100 and the show is currently about to air episode 133 next. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast includes Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar, Mitaali Nag, Bharti Patil, Adish Vaidya, Yogendra Vikram Singh and Yash Pandit play supporting roles in the show.