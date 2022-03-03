Mithun Chakraborty Grooves With 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini On 'Hunarbaaz'; Watch Promo

Touted as one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, Hema Malini is all set to grace the popular reality show titled Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan on Colors TV. The show is judged by notable celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan and more who share their expertise with the contestants and express their excitement after performances. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who also sits on the judges' panel, recently, stole the limelight by giving a dreamy welcome to the Sholay star.

On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Hema Malini was called on the show to witness the spectacular performances of the contestants. Check out the promo videos to get a glimpse into the fun-filled upcoming episode of Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan.

Mithun Chakraborty and Hema Malini dance to 'Dream Girl'

The official social media handle of Colors TV shared a promo video where the 73-year-old actor can be seen performing to her iconic song Dream Girl. Chakraborty accompanied her as they both grooved to the romantic song and managed to recreate the 90s magic on the stage. Moreover, hosts of the show, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, teased Chakraborty for his performance resulting in laughter from the audience.

Colors TV shared the video with the caption, ''Mother's Special episode mein milenge hum Dream Girl Hema Malini se, kuch aise hi entertaining pal ke saath.'' Furthermore, Malini also received a special surprise from Harmony Of The Pines as they present her with a doting act. Additionally, the veteran actor surprised contestants by calling their kids on-stage. Fans expressed their love for the actor in the comment action. Check out the video here.

For the unversed, Hunarbaaz provides a platform for the young talents of the country to showcase their art and win over the audience and notable judges. From energetic dance acts to powerful singing performances, contestants like Yo Highness, Sanchita and Subrata, Rocknaama and more have successfully made a place for themselves in the heart of the audience.

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had graced the show to promote her OTT debut show The Fame Game. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recreated some of Dixit's iconic moments and exhibited great chemistry on-stage.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv