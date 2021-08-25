Mithun Chakraborty Shows Off His Moves In 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ Promo; Watch

Star Plus’s upcoming show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, has been grabbing attention since its first promo came out. The show delves into the intimate bond of a mother-daughter duo, who channelise their beautiful relationship through the medium of dance. The show’s makers dropped a new promo of the show on August 24. This special promo features none other than the Disco Dancer veteran Mithun Chakraborty. As the show's main focus is on dance, there is nobody better than the yesteryear dance icon, to grace the show with his breath-taking persona.

Mithun Chakraborty highlights Star Plus' upcoming show

Mithun Da has made the recent trailer of the show look promising with his alluring voice and stunning demeanour. The show's leading duo Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati were also left mesmerized by the icon's contribution to their show. In the promo, Mithun can be seen grooving with Vaishnavi Prajapati.

Star Plus shared the new promo on Instagram and captioned it, "Dil mein dance ka junoon aur aankhon mein apni Mummy ka intezaar! Aaiye dekhte hain Mithun Da ke saath, kaisa hoga #ChikooKiChhalaang. [With a passion for dance in her heart and await for her mother's arrival, let's see how it goes with Mithun Da] Dekhiye, #ChikooKiMummyDurrKei, ek nayi kahaani, 6 September se, Shaam 6 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par[sic]". Take a look at the promo:

More about Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Ki

Star Plus' upcoming show is being bankrolled by Gul Khan’s production 4 Lions Films and will focus on the child protagonist, Chikoo, who gets separated from her mother and is then raised in a slum with other children. Chikoo's role is essayed by Sony TV’s dancing show Super Dancer fame actor Vaishnavi Prajapati. Her mother's role is played by Paridhi Sharma, whose last appearance was in Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei is reportedly a Hindi remake of Star Jalsa’s Bengali serial Maa….Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The show is expected to air on Star Plus and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from September 6 at a 6 pm time slot from Monday to Saturday.

Earlier, veteran star Rekha was also seen promoting Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in its latest promo.

(IMAGE: MITHUN_CHAKRABORTY, STARPLUS/ INSTAGRAM)