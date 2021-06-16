Mithun Chakraborty’s Birthday: Madalsa Sharma Wishes Father-in-law With B&W Pic And ‘love’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is known for his iconic performances in the Hindi entertainment industry, turned a year older on June 16. To mark the special day, his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma, who has been winning hearts with her role as Kavya in the daily soap Anupamaa, dug out an unseen pic of the Disco Dancer star and sent him love. The black-and-white pic was from Mithun's early days in his career. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy birthday. We love you."

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law wishes him on his birthday

Last year, on Mithun Chakraborty’s birthday, Madalsa had once again shared a pic with the former and had written, "Happy Birthday Dad! We love you." In another post, she had penned, "Words will never be enough for me to express my love for you. I’m truly blessed to be your daughter! And, Happy Father’s Day to the world’s two coolest, loving and wonderful fathers ever." In 2019, Sharma had shared a family pic that featured her husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty and her in-laws.

On Mithun Chakraborty’s birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Many took to Twitter to recall his work and movies. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of my favourite actors from the 90s. Mithun Chakraborty." Whereas another fan tweeted, "Best wishes to Mr Disco Dancer Mithun Chakraborty on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and longevity life."

Meanwhile, Madalsa Sharma often hits the headlines as her work in Rajan Shahi's show, Anupamaa has been receiving massive love from the audience. The story of the family drama revolves around the life of a Gujarati man named Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey), who falls in love with his office colleague Kavya (Madalsa), despite being married to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) for 25 years. The twist in the tale takes place after Anupamaa learns the truth about his extramarital affair and files for divorce with him for him to marry his girlfriend.

The makers have been showing some high-end drama, as now, after Vanraj and Kavya's wedding, the former's family fails to accept a modern working woman, which in turn creates a rift in the house.

IMAGE: MADALSA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.