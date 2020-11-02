Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma Makes Spooky Halloween Videos; Watch

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma created spooky Halloween Special reels, which were relatable to her audience. She took to social media and released a series of videos through her official Instagram handle on the occasion of Halloween 2020. The actor created two parts with the concept -- When You Watch Too Many Films During Halloween. Check out Madalsa Sharma's videos on the video-sharing platform below:

Madalsa Sharma creates 'When You Watch Too Many Films During Halloween' reels

Madalsa Sharma took to Instagram and shared a series of spooky Reels through her official handle on November 1, 2020, Sunday. She dropped relatable videos for Halloween 2020, while binge-watching horror films with packs of crisps. In the first clip from Madalsa Sharma's Instagram, Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law senses something behind her during her movie session, as a man in a white mask enters through the back door.

In the caption accompanying her post, Madalsa Sharma wrote, “ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜±ðŸ‘»ðŸ‘»ðŸ‘» #scream It’s Halloween Special today! ðŸŽƒ Stay tuned for one more coming your way tonight. â°âœ¨â°âœ¨ Happy Halloween everyone! ðŸŽƒ #reels #reelsinstagram #madalsasharma #halloween #happyhalloween #instadaily #instagood #instavideo #instamood #mood#reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #horror #wholesomememes #halloweenspecial #love #actorslife". Check out her post:

Meanwhile, the second part in Madalsa Sharma's videos series of When You Watch Too Many Films During Halloween shows the previous ghost stepping towards her. However, she gets up from the couch to find something to eat from the refrigerator. As Madalsa Sharma shuts the fridge door, another ghost looking like Michael Myers from the Halloween film series appears.

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law captioned it as “ðŸ‘»ðŸŽƒðŸ‘»ðŸŽƒ Michael Myers has been one of my favourites when it comes to Horror films. Hope you all enjoyed my Halloween Special reels! âœ¨âœ¨Love you all! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#reels #reelsinstagram #madalsasharma #halloween #halloweenspecial #scream #michaelmyers #horror #horrormovies #love #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #wholesomeme #actorslife”. Check out the video:

Response to Madalsa Sharma's Instagram Reels

The second part of Madalsa Sharma's Instagram series garnered a better response than the first one. It got 12500 likes and over 70 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor penned how scary the videos were. Check out some of their comments in the screenshot below:

