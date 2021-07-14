MJ Rodriguez First Trans Woman To Receive Emmy Nomination For 'Best Actress'

The Emmy Awards 2021 are all set to be held soon. The award function was one of the first ceremonies to take place digitally amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The award function has returned and announced its nominations on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Emmy Nominations 2021 created a buzz among the audience as it made history by nominating MJ Rodriguez in the category Best Actress in a Drama Series for her lead role in the ballroom drama series Pose. She recently shared how she felt after being nominated for Emmys 2021. Read further to know more.

MJ Rodriguez on her Emmy nomination

MJ Rodriguez played the role of Blanca Rodriguez in the ballroom drama for three years. The show came to an end in June 2021, with an ample amount of viewership. MJ Rodriguez also became the first transgender to bag the Emmy nomination for lead actress in her name. In a recent chat with Variety, Rodriguez revealed how she felt about her nomination. She said she understands that the nomination is a pivotal moment in her life as there has never been a transgender woman to be nominated as the leading outstanding female actor. Rodriguez further threw light on how she has knocked down the door for many people whether they are transgender, nonconforming genders, or the LGBTQIA+ community. Rodrguez then praised and thanked Academy for her nomination and for opening the door to new possibilities. She said she believes that Academy would continue to do the same and she would keep encouraging and educating people across the world as it is the most important thing for her.

MJ Rodriguez' role in Pose

MJ Rodriguez played the role of an LGBTQ ball fixture and the owner of House Evangelista named Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista. The show revolves around Blanca and her struggles in life when she decides to start her own house. The show also cast Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, and Evan Peters in pivotal roles. Billy Porter also got nominated for Emmy Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the third time. He won the award in 2019 for the show. The show also got nominated under the category Outstanding Drama Series.

IMAGE: AP

