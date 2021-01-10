Mohan Joshi Is Under Spotlight As He Takes Up Ravi Patwardhan's Mantle In Agga Bai Sasubai

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan had earlier gained immense popularity with his character as Aajoba in Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai. Ravi Patwardhan passed away on December 6, 2020. Ravi Patwardhan had been missing from the show because of the guidelines issued by the government for senior actors, ever since the lockdown was lifted, but his character kept making an appearance once a while. After his demise, the makers have now decided to cast senior actor Mohan Joshi for the role of Aajoba.

Mohan Joshi to play the role of Ajoba in 'Aggabai Sasubai'

After Ravi Patwardhan passed away, the audience made several speculations on social media about the character of Aajoba, but eventually, the makers confirmed Mohan Joshi for the role. Mohan Joshi is a popular personality in the film and television industry and has been associated with the industry for several decades now. He has been a part of several Marathi as well as Hindi films and TV shows. Some of his notable works include Tu Tithe Me, Aakrosh, Baghban, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, and more. Mohan Joshi has also bagged several awards for his work in the entertainment industry, including a National Film award.

The news of Mohan Joshi replacing Ravi Patwardhan was shared on the ZEE Marathi’s Instagram handle. A few pictures of Mohan Joshi as the new ‘Aajoba’ was shared with the caption, “Ajobancha toch awaaz punha kanavar yenar” (The same voice of Ajoba will be heard again)”(sic).

As Mohan Joshi has already made an appearance, loyal viewers of the show are pretty impressed by the replacement. Many of Mohan Joshi's fans left comments under the picture stating that Mohan Joshi was the perfect replacement for the character which had become popular for the voice and strictness. One Instagram user wrote that Mohan Joshi is amazing but he still misses Ravi Patwardhan on the show.

Another Instagram user wrote,"Good replacement. But there will still be a special part of Ravi Patwardhan" (sic). Currently, on the show, the lead actor and her husband have left their home to go and live in the slums to rebuild their lives from scratch. However, with 'Aajoba' returning from his village, viewers are expecting some twist on the show.

