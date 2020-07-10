Mohena Kumari Singh Advised Brother Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus To Stay Calm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband tested positive for the Coronavirus earlier last month. Along with the actor, her in-laws also tested positive for the virus. Mohena finally tested negative and finished her month-long battle with COVID-19 on July 1. But on the same day, her brother tested positive. In a recent interview with a media portal, she revealed the advice she gave him.

Mohena Kumari Singh advises brother to be calm

After completely recovering from COVID-19, Mohena Kumari Singh is now advising her brother and family members to be able to cope with the virus. She revealed that her brother came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person during one of his political meetings. She added that she advised him to be calm and patient.

The actor revealed that they were scared that her niece would test positive for the virus. She added that her niece and other family members tested negative and her brother was the only one who tested positive. Mohena Kumari Singh also said that people who did not keep in touch earlier, called and texted her.

Revealing that she thought people's behaviour was heartwarming, the actor said that people who worked with her father also sent them prayers and wishes. She revealed that it was a relief for her that she and her husband were in the same hospital room. Mohena added that she was mostly engaged with editing her videos that were already shot. She has also begun taking online dance classes for physical fitness.

Sharing her own experience of being tested Coronavirus positive, Mohena Kumari Singh said that they went to get tested as soon as they noticed the red flags like fever, body ache, and fatigue. She revealed that the most challenging part about their treatment was staying in the hospital without any AC or fans.

Adding that it was very uncomfortable, Mohena said that she felt like an alien that no one wanted to converse with. The actor further said it was fine to stay in quarantine in her home but staying in isolation like that took things to a different level for her.

