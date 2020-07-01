Mohena Kumari Singh's Month-long Fight Ends As She Tests COVID-19 Negative

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari tested positive to the Coronavirus in the early week of June. Since then, the actor has been constantly updating her fans about her condition through her social media. The actor's struggle finally came to end on July 1. She took to her social media to announce that she has tested negative to the Coronavirus.

Mohena Kumari Singh tests COVID-19 negative after a month

Mohena Kumari took to her social media to share a selfie and penned down a long caption for the post. She started with "We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month!". She then thanked all her doctors and health-care professionals who did the best they could with the information they had available about the virus.

Further talking about National Doctors Day, the actor wrote, "Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life, I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses, compounders, and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain". She further hoped that all doctors are doing the same for people across ages, strata, and religion.

Mohena Kumari Singh wrote in the end, "People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless, honest, diligent, and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service.

Fans and friends were quick to respond and flooded her comments section with wishes. Actor Nidhi Uttam wrote, "FinallyðŸ˜ that's such a happy news♥ï¸ take care MoðŸ˜‡". Actor Priyanka Udhwani also took to the comments section and wrote, "Bravo ! Much love and power!".

Ever since she tested positive, she updated her fans about her health through her social media. Mohena Kumari Singh is married to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyyesh Rawat. After staying in the hospital for a few days, she returned home with her family and was in isolation with them. Along with Mohena, a total of seven of her family members including her 5-year-old-son tested positive to the virus.

