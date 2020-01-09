Mohena Kumari Singh's Vacay Pictures Will Give You Travel Goals

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh is known for her portrayal of Kirti Naksh Singhania in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Belonging to a royal family of Rewa, she is also a choreographer. Mohena got married to a businessman a couple of months back. Her wedding pictures garnered her lots of blessings and wishes. Besides, the choreographer’s social media is also filled with her travel pictures. Have a look at some of them:
Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Wedding Reception To Be Held In Delhi?
Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh 'blessed' By PM Modi's Presence At Her 'Royal Rajputana Reception'
Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh Shuts Trolls Right Away For Criticising Her Wedding Picture
Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh’s Most Adorable Wedding Pictures That Stole People's Hearts
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.