The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mohena Kumari Singh's Vacay Pictures Will Give You Travel Goals

Television News

Mohena Kumari Singh is known for her portrayal of Kirti Naksh Singhania in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Here are the actor's mesmerizing travel pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohena Kumari Singh

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh is known for her portrayal of Kirti Naksh Singhania in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Belonging to a royal family of Rewa, she is also a choreographer. Mohena got married to a businessman a couple of months back. Her wedding pictures garnered her lots of blessings and wishes. Besides, the choreographer’s social media is also filled with her travel pictures. Have a look at some of them:

1. The one with the poetic mood in New York

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

2. Chilling out in Las Vegas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

3. Living the best life in San Francisco

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

4. Overlooking gorgeous sight from the Manhattan Bridge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

5. The one where Mohena Kumari Singh is posing in front of the Hawa Mahal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

6. A monochrome picture in the City of Joy, Kolkatta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

7. The one where the actor is rejoicing her bachelorette party with buddies in Amsterdam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

8. The perfect way to define Carpe Diem

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Wedding Reception To Be Held In Delhi?

9. The one where Mohena has donned the hat of a traveller

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh 'blessed' By PM Modi's Presence At Her 'Royal Rajputana Reception'

10. The one with the birthday wish post for Kruti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh Shuts Trolls Right Away For Criticising Her Wedding Picture

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh’s Most Adorable Wedding Pictures That Stole People's Hearts

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA VIKAS AGHADI WINS IN 4 DIST.
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE