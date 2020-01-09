Mohena Kumari Singh's Vacay Pictures Will Give You Travel Goals

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh is known for her portrayal of Kirti Naksh Singhania in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Belonging to a royal family of Rewa, she is also a choreographer. Mohena got married to a businessman a couple of months back. Her wedding pictures garnered her lots of blessings and wishes. Besides, the choreographer’s social media is also filled with her travel pictures. Have a look at some of them:

1. The one with the poetic mood in New York

2. Chilling out in Las Vegas

3. Living the best life in San Francisco

4. Overlooking gorgeous sight from the Manhattan Bridge

5. The one where Mohena Kumari Singh is posing in front of the Hawa Mahal

6. A monochrome picture in the City of Joy, Kolkatta

7. The one where the actor is rejoicing her bachelorette party with buddies in Amsterdam

8. The perfect way to define Carpe Diem

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Wedding Reception To Be Held In Delhi?

9. The one where Mohena has donned the hat of a traveller

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh 'blessed' By PM Modi's Presence At Her 'Royal Rajputana Reception'

10. The one with the birthday wish post for Kruti

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh Shuts Trolls Right Away For Criticising Her Wedding Picture

Also read: Mohena Kumari Singh’s Most Adorable Wedding Pictures That Stole People's Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.