Mohit Malik, Addite Malik Blessed With A Baby Boy, Couple Announce With Adorable Pictures

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik on Thursday were blessed with a baby boy. The actors took to their social media handle to introduce their baby. "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing!," Addite wrote.

"Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic ðŸ™ðŸ˜ From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite," she further said. Mohit shared a picture of holding hands with Addite as one can see the baby in the background.

Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar announced that they were expecting a baby in December 2020. The couple tied the knot back in 2010 and are expecting their first child together after 10 years of marriage.

Aditi Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik recently held a traditional Maharashtrian baby shower and the duo shared a bunch of swoon-worthy pictures and videos from the ceremony. In the pictures, Mohit wore a black kurta-pajama paired with a green stole, his wife wore a nauvari saree with a statement Nath as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. The 37-year-old actor penned a sweet note for his wife and wrote "Navari aali. Congratulations my love!". His followers went "aww" on their love-filled pictures and gave their "heartiest congratulations" and "best wishes" for their coming baby.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in December 2020. Aditi shared a beautiful picture of her with a baby bump on her Instagram. She posed at a sunset and she wore a black dress with floral print showing off her baby bump. She wrote in the caption "God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..". See the post here-