Mohit Malik Calls His Friends ‘antaryaamis’ With Recent Throwback Video, Find Out Why

Aditi and Mohit Malik are over the moon after they recently welcomed their baby boy, a few days ago. The actor has now shared a fun video on his Instagram feed which includes a bunch of his friends as they take a guess at whether the couple will have a boy or a girl and it turns out their guesses were right. Take a look at the video as you read further and also what Mohit had to say about his friends.

Mohit Malik says his friends are "Antaryaamis" and shares a video to prove it

The actor shared a video that was filmed back in February 2021 and featured the couple’s friends guessing whether their baby will be a girl or a boy. Incidentally, all of his friends guessed that Mohit and Aditi will be welcoming a boy, which has turned to be true. Although, the video sees the actor saying that he hopes it is a girl, but even his head says that it is going to be a boy.

Mohit Malik wrote in his caption that his friends are either omniscient or super intuitive as he wrote, “Boy o boy. Mere kuch antaryaami ya kahoon super intuitive dost jinhen ye maloom tha ! This video was shot on 25 th Feb 10:05 pm”. The post has received over 4k likes so far and more than 34k views on it. Comments under the post have fans and followers having a laugh, while some of his other friends also mentioned that they thought "it will be a boy". Take a look at some of the comments here.

About Aditi and Mohit Malik’s baby

The couple has shared constant updates with their fans and followers on Instagram since they announced their pregnancy last year. Aditi and Mohit shared that they have welcomed a baby boy with posts on their Instagram feed on April 29, 2021. Thanking the universe for the blessing, the couple wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly” and signed off the note as Parents of #BabyMalik.

Image: Mohit Malik’s Instagram

