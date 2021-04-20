Mohit Malik Decorates Cradle To Welcome His First Child With Wife Addite Shirwaikar

Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar are expecting their first child together. Recently, Mohit Malik's Instagram featured a series of videos and photos where he could be seen decorating the cradle for his baby. Take a look at the pictures here.

Daddy-to-be Mohit Malik decorates the cradle for his baby

In the first video, Mohit can be seen assembling the cradle with the help of a worker and tagged the company that provided him with the cradle. The second photo showed the fully decorated cradle of the baby. While sharing the post, Mohit wrote, "My little baby's humble abode". The third photo featured mommy-to-be Addite Shirwaikar and the actor as he caressed his wife's baby bump and used the hashtag #blessed as he shared the photo.

Addite Shirwaikar's pregnancy

Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar announced that they were expecting a baby in December 2020. The couple tied the knot back in 2010 and are expecting their first child together after 10 years of marriage. Mohit took to his Instagram to share the news of Addite Shirwaikar's pregnancy by sharing a picture. In his captions, he wrote that he was extremely grateful for this beautiful awakening experience. Mohit wrote, "As I place my hand on you...I say thank you ..for choosing us! Thank you, Lord, for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now. Thank you, thank you, thank you 🙏🏻❤️ so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3. It makes my belief even stronger than we are 1. Love".

Addite Shirwaikar's baby shower pictures

The duo shared pictures from Addite's baby shower on their respective social media handles. Addite Shirwaikar shared a glimpse of her baby shower with her fans and followers on Instagram. While sharing the pictures, Addite wrote that she and her baby were blessed to have Mohit Malik in their lives and that he was their protector. The actress wrote, "Blessed are we that we have you! Our shield of happiness, our protector and our magnet of positivity! Love, Love and only Love @mohitmalik1113 ❤️ Sharing first glimpses with all of you of my Godhbharai!" as she shared the pictures.

Source: Mohit Malik's Instagram