Mohit Malik Feels Son Ekbir Has Turned Him Into A Kid Again, See Pics

Television celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik recently welcomed a new addition to their family. The couple became parents to a baby boy in late April this year and they named Ekbir Malik. These new parents often share glimpses of their son on social media and actor Mohit Malik recently gave a candid look into what he loves doing in his free time when baby boy Ekbir is fast asleep.

Mohit Malik feels son Ekbir has turned him into a kid again

Taking to Instagram, Mohit shared a picture of him reading a book while sitting on the bed while watching over his son who is fast asleep in front of him. While Ekbir's face is not seen clearly in the picture, the viewers can see that his eyes are closed and he is sleeping peacefully. Mohit is wearing a black t-shirt and has his tongue out while he is looking at the camera posing for the picture while holding his book in the other hand. The title of the book that he is reading is The True Face of Islam. Along with the picture, he wrote, "some me time, some free time, some fun time as Ekbir sleeps! So much for seriously reading, I truly think he's turned me into a kid again!"

Netizens react to Mohit Malik's photos

Fans of the actor were quick to note the name of the book that the actor was reading and commented on the same. One user wrote, "you are reading a beautiful book love you more for that" while another commented, "I like what you are reading." Many users also showered love on Mohit Malik's son Ekbir with heart and starstruck emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at Mohit Malik's photos with son Ekbir

On April 29, Mohit Malik announced the news to his fans that he and his wife Aditi have become proud parents of a baby boy. He thanked the universe for the gift and shared that they feel incredibly lucky to be blessed with a kid.

A few days later, the actor shared a family picture of him and Aditi holding their son with a lightbox placed in front of them with the word Ekbir displayed on it and announced to his fans that they have decided to name their son Ekbir.

A few days earlier Mohit Malik shared a long heartwarming post on Instagram to celebrate the one-month birthday of his son. In the note, he shared that he wants his son to have his own individuality and promised him that he will allow his son to make his own path and will step back from making decisions for him but will always be there with him for support.

IMAGE: MOHIT MALIK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.