Mohit Malik Pens A Heartfelt Note For Son Ekbir And Wife Aditi; Check Out

Celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik recently became parents to a little baby boy this year. Late in March 2021, Aditi gave birth to their son, whom they named Ekbir Malik. The newly turned parents often share photos with their newborn baby online, and Mohit Malik's latest post about him is a heartwarming one. Along with a photo of Aditi and himself, Mohit added a message in the caption about how he believes that their son Ekbir is the one who brought the two of them together in the first place.

Mohit Malik's Instagram post speaks about his oneness with Aditi

On June 1, 2021, Mohit Malik took to his Instagram handle to share his thoughts on the togetherness of him and his wife, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik. He first spoke about how lucky he thought they were in their journey of love, since day one itself. “From the day I met you to the day I proposed, to us getting married, the beautiful memories we have created to now having Ekbir in our lives, everyday I realize all the more how lucky we are that we found each other,” read the first few lines of Mohit Malik’s recent post on the platform.

Ekbir was binding their love

The reason behind their good luck with love in life was in fact Ekbir, Aditi and Mohit Malik's baby boy, according to the actor. “It's as if Ekbir was always with us, invisibly in our lives binding our love and the one who brought us together to begin with,” penned Mohit, emotionally. “In essence we are because he is and he is because we are and that beauty of oneness has always been there, its just about when you see it!” Mohit further added, in the caption. He concluded the post by sending out love to his son, Ekbir and wife, Aditi, around whom most of his posts have been revolving lately.

Connecting over parenthood with fans

Mohit Malik's wife, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, is nowhere behind on heartwarming long captions either. From sharing detailed captions about her childbirth experience to how her spirituality progressed during her pregnancy, Aditi does it all on her social media posts. Fans of both, Aditi and Mohit, are extremely supportive and appreciative of their honesty about parenthood. They send out love, connect over similar feelings and experience, and much more in the comments section of the couple’s posts.

