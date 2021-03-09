Mohit Malik Pens A Love-filled Note For Wife Aditi Malik On Women's Day

After sharing swoon-worthy pictures of wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's pregnancy and baby shower, Mohit Malik treated his followers on Instagram with another adorable picture of them together. On the occasion of Women's day, Mohit Malik also penned a note for his wife. In the picture, Mohit Malik is seen embracing his wife in his arms and kissing her on her forehead. Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, gave a broad smile as she looked at the camera. Mohit wrote in the caption that his search for the divine came to end as he saw her create, simple. He wrote in end "to my creator and of the whole world!" and added a red heart emoticon and a hashtag that said 'Happy Internationtional Women's Day'.

Check out Mohit Malik's women's day post

Mohit Malik's followers were pleased by yet another picture of him with his wife. Many of his followers commented with heart eyes and red hearts emoticons and also sent blessings for their soon-to-be-born baby. His good friend and co-star from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Anjali Anand added several red heart emoticons to show her love for the couple. Read comments here-

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik's baby shower and pregnancy announcement

Soon-to-be-parents Aditi Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik recently held a traditional Maharashtrian baby shower and the duo shared a bunch of swoon-worthy pictures and videos from the ceremony. In the pictures, Mohit wore a black kurta-pajama paired with a green stole, his wife wore a nauvari saree with a statement Nath as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. The 37-year-old actor penned a sweet note for his wife and wrote "Navari aali. Congratulations my love!". His followers went "aww" on their love-filled pictures and gave their "heartiest congratulations" and "best wishes" for their coming baby.

Mohit Malik also shared a video of a custom in the ceremony. Aditi was seen sitting on a swing indoors and they both gave each other bite of traditional food. As a custom, they both whispered their wishes in each other's ears and the couple couldn't help but smile as they did so. The reel played Jeev Rangla by Ajay Atul in the background and Mohit captioned the reel "And I whispered my wish too!".

The couple first announced their pregnancy in December 2020. Aditi shared a beautiful picture of her with a baby bump on her Instagram. She posed at a sunset and she wore a black dress with floral print showing off her baby bump. She wrote in the caption "God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..". See the post here-

