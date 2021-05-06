Mohit Malik Shares A Photo Of Holding His Son, Writes 'I Don’t Want This To Fade Away'

Television actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Malik cannot contain their happiness ever since the birth of their son. The couple has been sharing adorable posts on their respective social media handles and also has been sharing the experience of becoming new parents with their fans. Recently, Mohit Malik took to his Instagram to share a photo of him holding his little munchkin and emotionally wrote, "I don’t want this to fade away"

Mohit Malik's Instagram post with his son

In the picture, Mohit is holding his newborn son but his face is hidden from the camera. He has written the caption as if he is having a conversation with his little one. He wrote, "Can I hold you forever my son ? But I’m not holding you my son , I’m holding love I’m holding bliss , I don’t want this to fade away , how can I become permanent in this temporary world (Maya) so to just hold you close ?" He further writes, "Never have I ever felt such immense unconditional love , I wil never be able to teach you what you’ve taught me , I pray for you pray for us pray for humanity . Only love can take us through".

As soon as Mohit Malik shared the post on Instagram, celebrities like Hiren Tejwani, Adhvik Mahajan and Himmanshoo Malhotra showered love in the comment section. Several of his fans and followers also commented by using the red heart emoticons, expressing their admiration for the new father. See their reactions below.

Aditi and Mohit Malik's Son

On April 29, Aditi took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son. She shared an adorable picture of Mohit holding their son’s little fingers. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After…. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite”.

Recently, Mohit shared that 'time is turning backwards for him'. He shared a photo of him holding his baby's clothes. He donned a blue tee-shirt and was widely smiling for the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "I think I’m back to my childhood! Time is turning backwards....And I’m loving it!"

Image - @additemalik Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.