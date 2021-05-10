Mohit Malik Shares A Sweet Mother's Day Post For His Wife Who Recently Gave Birth To A Boy

Indian television actor, Mohit Malik, recently shared a photo of himself with his wife, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik. While a host of celebrities took to social media to wish a Happy Mother's Day to their beloved moms on social media, Mohit Malik took the opportunity to appreciate his wife of more than 10 years. The actor shared a monochrome photo of the couple, from when she was pregnant a few months ago.

The photo looks like it was taken in a pregnancy photoshoot, as the two seem to be dressed as such. Mohit shared the photo with a caption in Hindi which said "Maa + Aai = Mai" which means mother. Take a look at the Instagram post featuring Mohit Malik's wife below.

In addition, Mohit also shared a funny meme on his Instagram story. The photo shows flying a slipper, a roller, and a remote all flying while the meme talks about how moms can give "wings" to anything. Take a look below.

More about Mohit Malik's baby boy

Mohit Malik is married to Indian television actress and his co-star from Miilee, Addite Shirwaikar Malik. The couple tied the knot in December 2010. After 10 years of marriage, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2021. They welcomed a baby boy in April 2021.

Mohit has already shared a number of posts on his Instagram handle featuring his son, ever since his birth. Upon his son's birth, Mohit took to his Instagram handle to announce it. He shared the post with a happy caption which read, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing!" and talked about how grateful they were for the blessing that was their son. Take a look at Mohit Malik's Instagram post below.

Mohit Malik's wife celebrates Mother's Day

Indian television actress and wife of Mohit Malik, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, also took to her Instagram handle for the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared a photo of herself from the hospital, presumably from when her baby was born as the child can be seen, blurred out in the image. Aditi can be seen lying on the bed, smiling for the camera.

She shared the photo with the caption, "A Mother was born on the day you were born my little one! I love you and everything about being your mom! Thank you for blessing me with this beautiful journey! Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there!"

IMAGE: Mohit Malik's Instagram

