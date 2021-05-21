Mohit Malik Shares An 'expectations Vs Reality' Picture On Embracing Parenthood

Television actor Mohit Malik took to Instagram on Friday, May 21, 2021, to share a picture showcasing the expectations vs reality of taking care of a child. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things sweet and nice.

Mohit Malik's expectations vs reality on embracing parenthood

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohit Malik went on to share pictures with his little one Ekbir Malik. In the first picture, Mohit can be seen cradling Ekbir in his arms after he is being fed. He is also seen kissing him on his head. The second picture shows Mohit standing still in front of the camera as Ekbir throws up on him. The actor is seen wearing an olive green zipper.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Expectations Vs. Reality: Kissing him, burping him, playing with him and hugging him”. He added, “And the REAL REALITY: Uh oh did he just throw up on me while I was burping him? But I don't mind at all, smiling through it”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Mohit shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left in awe, while some went all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “You both are shoo cute. Loving this picture”. Another user wrote, “this is so damn adorable”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Shirwaikar, who welcomed a baby boy last month, revealed the name of the newborn on Instagram. Mohit revealed the name of their newborn, Ekbir, in an adorable photo of the couple holding their little one. The actor thanked his stars and God for sending them this precious gift during the lockdown in the caption of the post. He also credited the child with the ‘strength, love, and positivity' that he brought with him when he was born. Finally, the caption expressed their love for the child while thanking all of their fans for their support.

