Mohit Malik Wishes Son Ekbir On His First Month Anniversary: "I Learn From You Everyday"

Mohit Malik had announced a while back on social media that he and his wife Aditte Shirwaikar had given birth to their first child, a baby boy, who has been named Ekbir Malik. He has since been sharing glimpses of the child with his fans and keeping them posted about the beginning of his parenthood. On the occasion of Ekbir’s first month anniversary, Mohit has shared yet another picture with him that has captured a tender moment of the two. He has also penned a long message in the caption, wishing his boy on the occasion.

Mohit Malik’s heartfelt message for son Ekbir

The photo that the actor has shared on Instagram shows a close-up of his face, as he holds his son’s feet over his mouth. He began his long message on parenthood by saying, “Time to learn not teach”. Mohit continued his message by saying that he wishes to give his child an “environment to thrive”, and that he intends to learn from his son rather than “imposing” his thoughts on the child. The actor also said that while Ekbir is a ‘part of him’, he wishes his son to “have an individuality” of his own.

Mohit continued, “ I want you to have thoughts of your own, I want you to have a path of your own and I promise, I'll take a step back and watch you do it all”. He also said that he would let his son “fall and learn the hard way” and also let him make mistakes. Mohit added that he will let him do what he wants because that is what he has learnt from his child. The actor ended his message by writing, “I learn from you everyday! Happy one month, Ekbir!”.

Mohit Malik had tied the knot with Aditte way back in 2010. Both of them have starred in various popular TV shows. Mohit is best known for his roles in Doli Armaano Ki, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa and is currently starring in Lockdown Ki Love Story. Additi, on the other hand, has famously starred in Shararat, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai among others.

