Mohit Raina Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Aditi, Mahadev Actor Shares Photo With Newborn

Mohit Raina shared an endearing photo on social media announcing the birth of his baby daughter with wife Aditi Sharma. The couple wed in January last year.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma have become parents to a baby girl. They recently welcomed the newborn and shared the news on social media. Mohit is known to keep a low profile. As soon as he shared the news, fans congratulated the new parents.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Mohit and Aditi held their little munchkin's hand. Sharing the photo, Mohit wrote, "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl."

Mohit and Aditi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2022.  

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma's love story 

Mohit Rai and Aditi Sharma reportedly met each other through common friends. The couple kept their relationship private and made the surprise wedding anouncement in 2022. After privately tying the knot, The Uri actor wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are not longer two but one. Need all your love and blessings in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During an earlier media interaction, Mohit said that his decision to get married was "unplanned and sudden." While Mohit is an established actor, Aditi is not from the entertainment industry. 

On the work front, Mohit has done several TV shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Mahabharat. He then stepped into Bollywood with a role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Other than that, he has done web shows including Kaafir, Mumbai Diaries, 26/11, and Bhaukaal among others.

