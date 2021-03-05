Mohit Raina Shares A Still From His Show On Instagram, Says 'Patakna Zaroori Tha'

Mohit Raina recently posted a photo on his Instagram handle from one of his TV shows, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897. Mohit played the character of Havildar Ishar Singh, who can be seen in the still from the show beating another character in what looks like a wrestling match. Raina shared the post with the caption, "à¤¸à¤¨ à¥¨à¥¦à¥§à¥® à¤œà¤¬ à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤•à¤¨à¤¾ à¤œà¤¼à¤°à¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤¥à¤¾ !#à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‚à¤µà¤¾à¤°_à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥‡à¤¶à¤²_à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¥‡à¤Ÿà¤¸ (Year 2018, when tossing people was necessary! #Thursday_special_status)".

Fans react to Mohit Raina's photo

Many of Mohit's fans left comments on the photo praising the actor's character Ishar Singh saying, "missing him" and "thank you for this character" while other fans simply left comments complimenting other work done by the actor. Some of his fans also left compliments and praises for the actor like "You are the best" and "super cute" while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor showing some love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mohit Raina's Instagram post below.

Mohit Raina's career: An overview

Mohit Raina is a popular icon on Instagram seeing as the actor enjoys an impressive following of nearly 400k on his handle. Raina often posts pictures of himself, his work and his travel keeping fans updated, much to their delight. The actor is best known for his role as Lord Shiva which he played in the LifeOK series, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev and Mahabharat for three years and one year respectively. Mohit also played a role in the action film Uri - The Surgical Strike in which he played the character of Major Karan Kashyap.

Mohit has also appeared in the Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee in which Raina played one of the main roles of Imran Shahid. Raina was last seen in the Eros Now miniseries, A Viral Wedding in which he played the role of Yudhisthir Kaul aka Yudi. Mohit Raina will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film, Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty. The film is slated for a 2021 release.

