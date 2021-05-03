Mohit Raina Shares Heartfelt Note On COVID-19 Fight, Says 'April Ends With Heavy Heart'

Mohit Raina and his family had tested positive for COVID-19, recently. The actor who is currently recovering from the virus recently took to Instagram and explained how the month of April ended "with a heavy heart, warm smile, gratitude, memories, lessons, grit and resolve." Sharing a few pictures, he penned a heartfelt note explaining how he lost some of his loved ones due to COVID-19.

Mohit Raina pens a heartfelt note amidst the pandemic

Mohit wrote in his caption, “April ends with a heavy heart , warm smile , gratitude , memories, lessons , Grit and Resolve.” Further, he revealed that he lost “2 school friends, 2 college friends, 1 ex-colleague in automobile industry, 1 extended family member and an immediate fatherly figure” due to COVID-19. He said that it was his longest-ever hospital stay and wrote, “My personal Longest stay , can’t thank enough the Medanta Lucknow Internal Medicine Team which selflessly works round the clock odd hours in these times With a smile hidden in there PPE kitts .God Bless Them.”

Giving everyone courage to fight against the rising COVID cases in India, he said, “Having personally witnessed a Genocide , Bhuj earthquake 2001 , few natural disasters , 26/11 and Now COVID .... I have come to a realisation which I want to share with all those people who are looking at the roof or window of there room and wondering why us ? “In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn.” All of us have 86 billion Neurons to fill the power within n RISE . RISE UP MY FRIEND. There will be a tomorrow which will be your TODAY and at that moment you will be PROUD of yourself . Just HANG ON . Love MR.” Take a look at his post below.

When Mohit Raina and his family tested COVID-19 positive

Mohit Raina announced the news of him and his family members testing COVID-19 positive on April 23. He shared a note on Instagram that read, “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR”.

(Promo Image source: Mohit Raina's Instagram)

