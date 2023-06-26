Mohit Raina Shares Picture Of His Baby Daughter; Says ‘happy First Monsoon’

Mohit Raina welcomed a baby girl with his wife Aditi earlier this year. In a new Instagram post, the Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev actor shared a picture of his child. Though the actor did not reveal his baby's face, the photo is doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Mohit Raina tied the knot with his wife Aditi in 2022.

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2023.

Previously, the couple got the rumour mills going with speculations about their separation.

Mohit Raina shares first picture with daughter

Ever since the birth of his daughter, the Uri actor has been sporadically posting updates about her. On June 25, Mohit took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his daughter. Wishing her a ‘happy first monsoon’, Mohit posed with the child wrapped in his arms.

(Mohit Raina shared a picture with his daughter. | Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram)

As soon as the actor posted the picture, his friends and followers sent their wishes in the comments section. Actress Mrunal Thakur also took to the comments section to congratulate the new father. Fans of the actor even suggested names for the baby girl in the comments.

Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi welcome a baby girl

Mohit, who is known to keep a low profile, took to his Instagram to share the news of the birth of his firstborn. In the photo, he and his wife can be seen holding the finger of their daughter. The actor announced the news by writing, ‘and just like that we became 3’.

(Mohit Raina announced the news of his daughter's birth with an endearing photo. | Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram)

Mohit Raina tied the knot with his wife Aditi in an intimate ceremony in January 2022. The couple reportedly met through friends. They got married in the presence of close friends and family only.

Mohit Raina quashes separation rumours

In December 2022, news of the actor’s apparent separation from his wife Aditi surfaced. The rumours kickstarted when the actor archived a few of his wedding photos. The news took Mohit’s fans by surprise.

(Mohit Raina tied the knot with wife Aditi in January 2022. | Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram)

However, as per reports, the Bhaukaal actor dismissed all such claims. He called the rumours ‘baseless’ and went on to celebrate his anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Since then, he has shared several couple photos on social media.