Mohit Raina Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'have Been In Safe Medical Hands Of Doctors'

Actor Mohit Raina who shot to fame with daily television show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev recently took to Instagram and informed about being tested COVID-19 positive. The actor shared a picture from the room of his hospital where he was admitted last week as he recuperates from the virus infection. The actor while captioning the post wrote that his treatment is underway and all the doctors are taking the utmost care. Apart from this, he even prayed for the entire humanity who have been inflicted with the virus so that they can overcome the huge loss.

Mohit Raina contracts Coronavirus

The actor also shared a picture of his hand with a medicine drip injection while revealing how well he is being treated by the doctors of the hospital in his hometown. While captioning the post, he wrote, “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in the safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR.”

Several fans of the actor sent him quick recovery messages in the comment section and also expressed their desires to see his hail and hearty on the silver screen. Apart from the actor, an array of other stars have also contracted the deadly virus including Arshi Khan, Nimish Taneja, Sameera Reddy along with her children, Sonu Sood, and more who have quarantined themselves at home as per the advice of medical professionals and doctors.

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally

On April 22, Maharashtra recorded 67,013 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 40,94,840. At present, there are 6,99,858 active cases in the State. With 62,298 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 33,30,747. A major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state, Mumbai recorded 75 more deaths- its highest daily fatality toll so far. Meanwhile, 2,48,95,986 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 39,71,917 persons are under home quarantine, 29,014 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.



