Mohit Sehgal And Sanaya Irani Share Glimpses Of Their Getaway For Their Fifth Anniversary

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are known to be active and openly show their affection to each other on social media. The couple got married five years ago and are constantly found in each other’s social media posts. They have now reached five years of their marriage and had decided to head out on a dinner date to enjoy their special day. Sanaya has now posted a few pictures from their celebration, while Mohit has posted a short video of their ‘getaway’. Have a look at them.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal post pictures and videos of their ‘getaway’

Both the actors have been together for many years and have never shied away from giving glimpses to their fans from their personal lives. The couple got married to each other in 2016 and it has been five years since their marriage. To celebrate the milestone, they decided to go for a getaway trip to spend time with each other. Sanaya Irani posted some of the pictures from their anniversary night with each other, along with a message for her husband Mohit in the caption, saying, “Happy 5 to us @itsmohitsehgal ❤️❤️. No phones, no WiFi, no social media, only nature, peace and quiet. Just the kinda anniversary we wanted 😃”.

Mohit Sehgal also posted a small video from their trip, with the caption, “Sneak peek into our short getaway 😀😀”. The video starts with Mohit bringing Sanaya a cup of coffee, as she takes in the sight from the balcony of their room. They are then seen having their breakfast, which is followed by the couple enjoying each other’s company in a jacuzzi. Lastly, the video shows a moment from their dinner date, the photos of which Sanaya has posted.

Both Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal have had a long career in acting, especially in television shows. Sanaya has worked in television shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Kasamh Se, Rangrasiya and also in films like Fanaa, Ghost and more. On the other hand, Mohit has worked in Miley Jab Hum Tum and played Sanaya’s lover, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Pavitra Rishta and many more.

