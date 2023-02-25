Mohsin Khan Meets 'beautiful Human' Hrithik Roshan At His Home, Netizens Get Jealous

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan recently visited Hrithik Roshan's home in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his sister Zeba Khan and her son Mikhail Ahmed. The TV actor took to social media and shared his excitement after meeting the Bollywood superstar.

He also dropped a series of photos where they could be seen smiling wide. Mohsin, who had a fanboy after meeting Hrithik, thanked the Dhoom 2 actor for his hospitality.

Mohsin sported a denim-on-denim look and held his nephew in his arms. On the other hand, the War actor wore a black T-shirt and black joggers. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "An honour to meet with This Beautiful Human One of d Biggest Actors and d Best Looking Guy in d World Thank you for Welcoming us into your gorgeous home (sic)."

Take a look at the post below:

Mohsin's friends from the entertainment industry were left amazed after his meeting with Hrithik and dropped their loving comments on the post. His Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohena Kumar wrote, "So nice!" Eisha Singh commented, "Fantastic." Vahbiz Dorabjee also took to the comments section and congratulated Mohsin.

Mohsin shared another video in which Hrithik got playful with the former's nephew.

About Mohsin Khan

After his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan has been away from the TV screens. The news of the actor making a grand comeback on the silver screen with Anupamaa has been doing rounds on the internet. Reportedly, the actor will be paired with Nidhi Shah, who plays Kinjal in the show. The rumours of Mohsin doing the Hindi remake of Beauty and the Beast were also in the news. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor on the same.