Mohsin Khan Shares Glimpses Of Parents' Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Cakes & Cards

Mohsin Khan, aka Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a slew of pictures giving a glimpse of how he celebrated the wedding anniversary of his mother and father at home amid the lockdown. With so many cakes, cupcakes and cards, it looked like Mohsin Khan did plan the special day with perfection. Mohsin posted stories on his Instagram account, that showed his happy parents cutting the cake and sharing it with each other.

Furthermore, Mohsin also shared a family picture which featured all the Khan's. Sharing another picture with two cakes, and cupcakes, Mohsin Khan wrote, "Its beautiful that my brother Himanshu Gadani lives in the next building, bakes this at home and sends across with all your messages. I'm grateful." Check out all the pictures shared by Mohsin Khan here.

Here's Mohsin's parents' anniversary celebration pics

Recently, Moshin Khan shared a throwback video that featured him and co-star Shivangi Joshi. In it, the duo could be seen rehearsing, dancing to the beats of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's song, Chashni. The on-screen couple could be seen at their enthusiastic best. Mohsin Khan's caption to the post read, "Chaashni..rehearsals."

On the auspicious day of Eid, Mohsin Khan shared a photograph on his Instagram story and wished Chand Mubarak to everyone and then later, the actor again posted another photo on social media, showing off his beaming smile. The actor was all decked up in a black patani.

While interacting with a news portal, Mohsin Khan revealed that people should keep themselves busy and stay positive during this pandemic crisis. He added that mental health and its care was also very important. Reportedly, Khan also exclaimed that he believed it was nice to be important but more important to be nice. Furthermore, one should live life one day at a time, said Mohsin Khan. In the same interaction, he also requested everyone to stay calm and safe at home.

Mohsin Khan is widely admired for playing the role of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even though the show has been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, fans in huge numbers share what they feel about the current track of the show on social media. They also share glimpses of their throwback scenes from the daily soap, recalling Kartik and Naira's fond memories.

