'Molkki' Portrays The Plight Of Sold Brides; Know The Meaning Of The Show's Title Here

Starring Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay, Molkki is an Indian drama TV series that airs on Colors TV. Premiered back in November, this new show puts the spotlight on the custom of ‘sold brides’ which is known as Molkki. This exploitation of women is currently practised in the interiors of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and more states, as stated by Empower Women. Here, we have explained the meaning of Molkki in detail for you.

ALSO READ| Naagin 5's Spin-off Show 'Kuch Toh Hai' Promo Released; Check Out All The Details Here

Molkki meaning

Molkki is a tradition which exploits women as poor girls are made to marry a wealthy man in exchange for money. Even though the tradition is forbidden by law of India, however, it is still practised in the country. In the new show, the plot trails the journey of Purvi and Virender Pratap Singh, whose fate intertwine by this custom and they find themselves in a transactional relationship.

ALSO READ| Bharati Achrekar Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Reboot

During the launch of the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network at Viacom18 told Exchange 4 Media, that the makers of the show believe in the power of storytelling and the impact that it can create on the masses. Nina opined that over the years, with powerful stories like Balika Vadhu, Udaan, Shakti and more, the creators of the network have intended to highlight ‘pertinent social issues’. Following the same, with Molkki, the creators want to shed light on the lesser-known custom of bride buying which exists even today.

ALSO READ| 'Naagin 5's' Spin-off Show 'Kuch Toh Hai' Gets A New Promo, Leaves Fans Excited

Nina added that Molkki chronicles the journey of a poor village girl Purvi, who falls prey to this tradition and ends up marrying a widower who is twice her age. However, Purvi is unlike others as she puts a fight in her stride and decides to pay off the moll to set herself free. Manish Sharma, the Chief Content Officer of the network added that Molkki is a love story which breaks all boundaries to survive all odds. With the show, the makers aim to continue giving viewers a variety of entertainment with ‘path-breaking’ concepts and ‘engaging story plots’. While doing so, the makers also want to unveil the heinous truth of this old custom.

ALSO READ| 'Rang De Basanti', Dhanush Starrer 'Raanjhanaa' & Other Films That Show Student Activism

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.