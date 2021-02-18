Molkki Written Update February 17: Karan Attempts To Drown Purvi In A Bathtub

Molkki Feb 17 episode begins with Virender telling Purvi to attend the party as the kids will feel happy and no one will address her as a 'behenji'. The kids then urge her to come and say that they won’t talk to her if she does not come to the party. Purvi then agrees and asks Virender to take good care of the kids while telling them to behave well. Read further ahead to know Molkki written update for the episode of February 17.

Molkki Written Update February 17

Purvi and Sudha leave for the party

As Purvi and Sudha arrive at the party, Gayatri compliments them that they look amazing. Meanwhile, they see a boy proposing to a girl to which Purvi asks what they were doing. Sudha then mentions that it is Valentine’s day where one gives a rose to their partner to express their love. She then asks her to call Virender and then he will bring a rose for her to which Purvi says that it is impossible. Gayatri then arrives and asks them to dance to which they ask her to go alone.

Karan makes a sly gesture towards the bartender

Sudha then feels thirsty and asks Purvi whether she too would like to have anything. She then asks her to get juice for her and when Sudha goes to the bartender to order juice, Karan laughs at her and tells her to order something else. Purvi then says that they will prefer juice. Karan then leaves making a sly towards the bartender to mix something in their juice. They both then leave with their juice and after a while, Purvi begins to feel dizzy. Sudha supports her. Purvi then sees a few girls taking selfies to which she asks what they were doing. Sudha then says that they are taking photos. She then says that will do the same and click pictures together. Purvi then feels a bit dizzier and goes to the bathroom while Karan and his friends follow her. She then faints inside the bathroom and seeing that, Karan decides to take revenge.

Karan tries to drown Purvi, Virender saves her

Karan then fills the bathtub with water while Purvi remains unconscious. They all then lock the bathroom and leave her inside. All of a sudden, Virender arrives and saves Purvi from drowning as earlier, Sudha had called him when she could not find Purvi anywhere. He then takes her home and in the dizziness, she keeps thanking him and also mentions how he did not even give her a rose. She then holds a heart-shaped balloon and sings a famous Bollywood song and enjoys a romantic moment together.

